Enthusiast Network has Big Facebook Live Plans

The Enthusiast Network (TEN), which runs the Motor Trend, Baseball America and Grind TV brands, among others, will produce more than 1,200 minutes of live programming for Facebook viewers, the company announced.

The programming will include coverage of the Best Driver’s Car, Dew Tour, Diesel Power Challenge, Surfer Poll, Ultimate Adventure Moab Experience, Pacific Paddle Games and Four Wheeler’s Pickup Truck of the Year events.

“With TEN’s social audience exceeding 128 million and YouTube video viewership surpassing 1 billion views, developing exclusive live video programming on Facebook Live is a natural fit,” said Greg Morrow, TEN’s senior VP of digital, sports and entertainment. “TEN is committed to providing its highly engaged audience with even more video programming and a category-leading social experience. We’ve been testing the platform for months and are ready to scale in a big way.”

The programming will also include live, interactive interviews with staff, industry personalities and athletes, along with behind-the-scenes shows from auto shows, live action sport and automotive competitions and vehicle inspections.