Facebook Buys VR Audio Company

Edinburgh-based immersive audio tech company Two Big Ears has been picked up by Facebook, with the social media giant making Two Big Ears’ authoring tools, encoder and rendering engine available for free to virtual reality content developers.

Two Big Ears made the announcement via a blog post. Terms of the acquisition were not available.

Related: Facebook to Adjust 'Trending Topics'

“Now, we’re ready to take the next step on our journey and scale our work from within Facebook. There is so much still to explore,” Two Big Ears wrote in a blog post. “By joining with a company that shares our values and our vision, we will be able to scale our technology even quicker as we continue powering immersive audio experiences.

“Our mission is to make VR audio succeed across all devices and platforms and continue to help creators make the best experiences for billions of people across the world.”

Related: IMAX Looks to Take VR to Theaters

Two Big Ears will see its 3Dception for Games — a real-time 3D audio and environmental modeling engine — folded into Facebook’s Oculus VR arm. The company’s 3DCeption Spatial Workstation project for cinematic VR audio will be made available as a free download.