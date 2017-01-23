‘Entertainment Tonight’ Producer Bonnie Tiegel Dies

Entertainment Tonight senior producer Bonnie Tiegel died Jan. 23, ET announced on its website.

Tiegel, who was “a mainstay of [ET] for decades,” was a four-time Emmy winner and is survived by her husband Eliot, son Kenny and three granddaughters.

Tiegel “loved celebrity news and covered it with joy and verve,” Entertainment Tonight said on its website. “Her exuberant personality will be profoundly missed not only by those of us who worked with her daily, but by those who encountered her over the years on the red carpet, at awards shows and behind the scenes at every event that matters to the entertainment industry.”