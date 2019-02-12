Entertainment Studios to Launch Spanish-language Weather Channel Streaming Service

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios said Monday it plans to launch a Spanish-language, digital streaming version of The Weather Channel in 2020.

The ad-supported The Weather Channel en Español will utilize the full resources of The Weather Channel—which Entertainment Studios purchased in 2018— with Spanish-speaking reporters forecasting weather conditions in the U.S. and its territories such as Puerto Rico, Mexico and Central America, said company officials. Viewers will be able to track storms and other significant weather events and their aftermath from their communities.

“The Hispanic marketplace is indexing extremely well with streaming services and is severely underserved,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement. “I am proud to say that all year long, viewers of The Weather Channel en Español will be able to increase their safety and awareness of extreme weather events with the full support of the number one weather news network, and its vast resources, infrastructure, technology, and scientists.”

