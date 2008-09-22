Entertainment Studios Makes HD Push with Verizon

Entertainment Studios, an independent producer and distributor of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast-TV stations, created six targeted HD networks aimed at multichannel operators and gained initial carriage with Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV service.

The six HD networks, currently planned to launch on FiOS TV later this year in its basic HD tier, are Cars.TV, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, MyDestination.TV, ES.TV and Recipe.TV. According to Entertainment Studios, the enthusiast networks will provide multiplatform content and give viewers the ability to watch the content on television, online and on mobile phones.

Cars.TV will focus on automobile collectors, designer and innovators; Pets.TV will be dedicated to pet lovers; Comedy.TV will offer a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies; MyDestination.TV will features the best travel destinations around the world; ES.TV will offer entertainment news, variety shows and celebrity profiles; and Recipe.TV will focus on famous chefs and their recipes.

“Our goal and commitment is to make our networks the very best in their categories, and our upcoming launch on the Verizon FiOS TV platform gives us a great start,” said Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “All content will be originally produced in-house to ensure the highest level of creative quality, as well as the ability to distribute our content globally on all platforms.”

Verizon FiOS TV’s channel lineup offers more than 400 all-digital channels and over 11,000 video-on-demand titles each month, 70% of which are free.

FiOS TV is currently available to more than 7 million homes in 14 states: California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

“Verizon is committed to leading the industry in the scope and quality of our programming with a major focus on HD content,” said Terry Denson, vice president of FiOS TV content and programming, in a statement. “The future addition of these six high-def networks, coupled with our advanced fiber-optic technology, will help to further enhance our FiOS TV offering and will certainly appeal to many of our customers.”