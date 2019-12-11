Entertainment Studios Launching Two Syndicated Shows

Entertainment Studios is launching a pair of shows for syndication in fall 2020. Both shows are on The Weather Channel. Storm of Suspicion and Weather Gone Viral both have two-year deals, and clearances from the Fox-owned stations, Scripps, Nexstar, Meredith, Gray Television and Hearst Television.

Weather Channel is part of Entertainment Studios, which has 64 shows on the air.

Both series are weekly and an hour long. Entertainment Studios calls Storm of Suspicion “a gripping true-crime program that examines spellbinding events where weather played a central role in the solving or covering up of a crime.” Featuring expert investigators and forensic meteorologists, Storm is a mix of procedural, reality and drama, according to Entertainment Studios.

Weather Gone Viral features video of extreme weather events shared online. “In this adrenaline-rush series, each episode is packed with incredible content that showcases firsthand accounts of survivors who lived through these treacherous conditions,” according to Entertainment Studios.

“Weather is the No. 1 news driver for local television stations,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Storm of Suspicion and Weather Gone Viral are two excellent series from one of the most trusted and respected brands in all of television, The Weather Channel. These shows are exceptionally compelling and appeal to all demographics. Our station partners realize the enormous value these series offer to complement their local weather coverage.”

Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993.