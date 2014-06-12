Entertainment Studios Launches Digital Subchannel Automotive.TV

Entertainment Studios announced June 12 the upcoming launch of its 24-hour digital subchannel Automotive.TV.

The subchannel, dedicated to automotive programming, will be made available to broadcast TV stations nationwide in January 2015 and will air original HD content.

“Automotive advertising is the largest ad category for most broadcast television stations throughout the country, and having Automotive.TV will give those television stations the competitive advantage to get a greater share and higher CPMs from the automotive category,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Compelling and entertaining original content is in short supply on these digital subchannels, and we are thrilled to position our affiliates to own automotive—the most lucrative advertising category.”

In addition to Automotive.TV, Entertainment Studios offers seven 24-hour HD cable networks: Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDesitination.TV, Pets.TV, Justice Central.TV and Recipe.TV.