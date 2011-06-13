Entertainment Studios to Launch HD Network Legacy.TV
Entertainment Studios, Inc. announced Monday the launch
of its seventh linear HD television network, Legacy.TV.
The network will focus on African-American history and biographies
in its original programming and joins Entertainment Studios Networks' six
24-hour HD television networks including Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV,
Pets.TV and Recipe.TV.
"The mission of Legacy.TV is to celebrate African
American excellence everywhere," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO, Entertainment Studios. "Our goal and commitment is to make LEGACY.TV
an engaging and compelling platform which communicates the entire African American
journey. All content will be originally
produced in-house to insure the highest level of creative quality, as well as
the ability to distribute our content globally on all platforms."
Legacy.TV is added to the list of networks representing the Afrrican-American community; in May,
the nonfiction programming cable and satellite Black Heritage Network was being shopped around to distributors. Comcast, as part of its NBCU deal, has committed to backing minority-controlled networks.
The network is
scheduled to launch during the first quarter of 2012.
