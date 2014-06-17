Entertainment One Names New Unscripted VP

Entertainment One has expanded its unscripted efforts with an addition to its development team and three new first-look deals.

The production company announced Tuesday that it has tapped David Shaye as its new VP of development, U.S. alternative programming. He most recently served as VP of development for Evolution Media, where he developed the upcoming E! series Botched and ABC Family’s Beverly Hills Nannies.

Entertainment One also announced that it has signed producers Kevin Healey (Syfy’s Scare Tactics) Riaz Patel (Style’s How Do I Look?) and Ben Bitonti (Moneystache Entertainment).