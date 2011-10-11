'Enlightened' Debuts to 210,000 Viewers for HBO

The series premiere of HBO's new dramedy, Enlightened,averaged 210,000 viewers on Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

The series stars Laura Dern, who plays Amy Jellicoe, an executive who attempts to get her life back together following a public breakdown and subsequent philosophical awakening in rehabilitation. Diane Ladd and Luke Wilson also star.

Its lead-in, Bored to Death, averaged 240,000 viewers for its third season debut, in its new Monday timeslot. Its season two premiere drew 1.1 million viewers, though it aired on Sundays following highly-rated Boardwalk Empire.