Engvall To Get Country Fried on CMT

Comedian Bill Engvall has been tapped to host CMT’s new half-hour series, Country Fried Home Videos, set to debut Friday, June 30, at 9 p.m. ET.

Country Fried was first shown as a half-hour special in March. Now nine episodes will feature home movies shot by viewers and submitted to CMT.com. Viewers can also catch the best clips from each week’s episode on the Web site.

Engvall co-starred in Blue Collar TV on The WB with other comedians including Jeff Foxworthy and also went on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

Country Fried is produced by Mack and Bradley Anderson of First Television (Maximum Exposure, Battlebots, Trigger Happy TV).

CMT can be seen in more than 82 million households.