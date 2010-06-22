Endemol Snags Worldwide Rights to 'Hot in Cleveland'

Endemol has

acquired global distribution rights to TV Land's new sitcom, Hot in

Cleveland, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and

Betty White.

The show

premiered on Wednesday, June 16, to an audience of nearly five million viewers,

making it the top telecast in TV Land's history.

Hot in Cleveland is executive produced by Sean Hayes

(Will & Grace) and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills Productions as well

as Suzanne Martin (Frasier, Ellen), who serves as executive

producer, showrunner and writer.