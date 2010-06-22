Endemol Snags Worldwide Rights to 'Hot in Cleveland'
Endemol has
acquired global distribution rights to TV Land's new sitcom, Hot in
Cleveland, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick and
Betty White.
The show
premiered on Wednesday, June 16, to an audience of nearly five million viewers,
making it the top telecast in TV Land's history.
Hot in Cleveland is executive produced by Sean Hayes
(Will & Grace) and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills Productions as well
as Suzanne Martin (Frasier, Ellen), who serves as executive
producer, showrunner and writer.
