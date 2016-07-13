Endemol Shine Studios Partners With Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram

Endemol Shine Studios, the scripted division of Endemol Shine North America, has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Guy Ritchie and Lionel Wigram’s Ritchie/Wigram Productions. The partnership will focus on developing original scripted franchises for the global TV marketplace. The pact marks the first exclusive television deal for Ritchie/Wigram.

Ritchie/Wigram execs Jeff Ludwig and Ivan Atkinson will be responsible for the acquisition and development of new projects for the company in Los Angeles and London, respectively.

The partnership marks the first development deal for Endemol Shine Studios president Sharon Hall since joining the company in March. “Guy and Lionel’s brand is undeniable for this new global marketplace,” said Hall. “We have already identified projects that extend that brand into TV with the same smarts and swagger they are well known for.”

Ritchie/Wigram Productions launched in 2011. Upcoming is the feature film King Arthur–The Legend Of The Sword, to be released by Warner Bros. in March 2017. The pair first collaborated on Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

"We are very interested in the creative opportunities inherent in telling stories in a longer format,” said Ritchie and Wigram. “Charlie Corwin [co-CEO, Endemol Shine North America and co-chairman, Endemol Shine Americas], Sharon Hall and their team are terrific new partners and we look forward to working with them.”

Endemol Shine Studios produces series such as AMC’s Hell on Wheels, DirecTV’s Kingdom and upcoming Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here.