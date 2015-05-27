Endemol Shine North America Signs Production Deal With Randy Jackson

Endemol Shine North America has signed former American Idol judge Randy Jackson to an overall producing deal.

Under the agreement, Jackson will develop unscripted, scripted and digital programming for the company. Jackson, who left Idol as a judge in 2013 (he remained for one more season as a mentor), also had an MTV series Randy Jackson Presents: America’s Best Dance Crew, which ran from 2008-12.

“We’re thrilled to have Randy joining our team at Endemol Shine North America,” said cochairmen and coCEOs Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin. “He is one of the most respected talents in both the music and television industries and we’re looking forward to developing projects with him to produce across our unscripted, scripted and digital businesses.”

Endemol Shine’s U.S. series include Big Brother, The Biggest Loser, Hell on Wheels, Kingdom (DirecTV), MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and a pair of new series in NBC’s The Island and Fox’s Bullseye.