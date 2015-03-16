Endemol Shine North America Sets Executive Structure

Endemol Shine Group North America has finalized its executive structure, announced cochairman and coCEOs Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego on Monday.

Ben Samek, who had served as COO for Endemol North America, will retain the same title with the new company. Eden Gaha will lead unscripted television as president of the newly formed company; Gaha had served in the same capacity for Shine America.

Endemol Studios CEO Philippe Maigret will step down and transition to a consultant role.

Working alongside Gaha will be Rob Smith, who has been promoted to executive VP, head of unscripted television. Vivi Zigler, who was president of Shine 360 and headed up digital for Shine America, has been named president, digital, brand & audience development. Will Keenan will remain president of Endemol Beyond USA and report to Zigler.

Carolyn Bernstein, executive VP, scripted programming at Shine America, and Jeremy Gold, executive VP, creative affairs, Endemol Studios, will continue in their current roles in the newly merged Endemol Shine Studios.

"Endemol Shine combines the creative spirit of independence with the global scale of a major studio. With a wide variety of hit formats and the top international sales operation in the world, our company is fast becoming the destination for innovative talent in scripted, unscripted and digital genres,” said Corwin and Abrego. “We are thrilled to announce the incredible new executive team in North America that will help lead our company into the future."

The new structure is a result of a joint venture between Endemol, Shine and Core Media. The merger also led to the departures of Shine America CEO Rich Ross and Core Media president Marc Graboff; both are now with Discovery.

As previously announced, Core Media Group will continue to retain its own capital structure within the new joint venture, headed by Peter Hurwitz as President.