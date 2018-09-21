Endemol Shine North America Renews Deal With Georgie Hurford-Jones

Endemol Shine North America has renewed its contract with Georgie Hurford-Jones and given her the new title of senior VP, unscripted original series and specials. She has been executive producer for shows such as MasterChef and MasterChef Junior on Fox.

Hurford-Jones, who joined Endemol in 2015, will continue to oversee both shows as well as Endemol Shine's series Best. Cover. Ever for YouTube. She is also helping with ABC's Family Food Fight, which is an Endemol Shine series as well. Prior to joining Endemol Shine, Hurford-Jones served as executive producer for NBC's America's Got Talent.

She will report to DJ Nurre, executive VP of unscripted original programming, alongside Cris Abrego and Sharon Levy.

"Georgie’s sense of humor, exceptional storytelling skills and ability to bring the very best out of talent, make her an invaluable member of our team,” said Nurre. “We’re fortunate to have a producer of her caliber working on and elevating our growing slate of specials & series.”

Added Hurford-Jones, “I’m thrilled to continue alongside Cris Abrego, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and our wonderful programming team here in Los Angeles. It’s so great to oversee legacy shows such as MasterChef & MasterChef Junior, as well as, our upcoming series for ABC, Family Food Fight, plus the numerous other exciting projects we have in the pipeline.”