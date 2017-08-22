Endemol Shine North America Names Sharon Levy President of Unscripted and Scripted Television

Endemol Shine North America has named cable programming veteran Sharon Levy as its president of unscripted and scripted television, the company announced Tuesday.



Levy, who most recently served as executive VP of original series for Spike TV, will report to Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego, according to the company.



Endemol Shine North America, a division of Endemol Shine Group, produces such hits asBig Brother(CBS),MasterChef(Fox);The Real Housewives of Atlanta(Bravo),Ink Master(Spike) andSteve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge(CMT) as well as upcoming seriesTrading Spaces(TLC).



