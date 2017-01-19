Endemol Shine N.A. Inks Deal With Angie Martinez

Endemol Shine North America has signed a development deal with radio personality and author Angie Martinez, with the production giant and Major TV developing both unscripted and scripted content with Martinez.

“Angie is undeniably one of the most influential personalities in pop culture,” said Endemol Shine North America president Cris Abrego. “We’re thrilled to be in business with her and we’re already developing a handful of original, groundbreaking, projects with Angie and the team at Major TV.”

Endemol Shine North America’s shows include Big Brother on CBS, MasterChef on Fox and The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo.

“Working with Endemol Shine is an exciting first step for me in defining the next phase of my career,” Martinez said. “I’m looking forward to using my voice and platform to develop content that authentically speaks to the culture.”

Martinez’s “The Angie Martinez Show” airs on New York’s Power 105.1 and on Miami’s The Beat 103.5. In May 2016, she released her memoir, My Voice.

Major TV is led by Raymond Garcia, who has published books from Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan and Chris Perez, author of To Selena, With Love.

In November, Endemol Shine North America and Major TV announced they had optioned the television rights to To Selena, With Love.