Endemol Beyond USA’s ‘Legends of Gaming’ Begins Production

Endemol Beyond USA started production on Legends of Gaming (U.S.) Monday at the YouTube Space L.A.

The company is bringing the U.K. format Legends of Gaming to the U.S. as the flagship series of SMASHER, a YouTube network launching later in 2015.

Toby Turner will host the series, which will differ from the U.K. version by focusing on team play with four pro-gamer coaches.

Confirmed contestants include The Jovenshire, Syndicate Project, Terroriser, TmarTn, OMGitsfirefoxx, iiJERiiCHOii, Lui Calibre and runJDrun. The coaches are Fatal1ty, Perfect Legend, HotShottGG and Hafu.

The pro-gamer coaches and contestants have over 43 million subscribers across YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.