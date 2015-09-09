Endemol Beyond USA Launches OTT Platform GetBeyond.US

Endemol Beyond USA is launching Wednesday a digital video platform called GetBeyond.US, designed and developed by Piksel.

The platform will launch with content from Endemol Beyond USA, including the recently launched lifestyle network ICON.

It will add upcoming gaming and sports network SMASHER and pop culture net LOOKSY. The OTT platform will feature content from Endemol Beyond USA talent, including Pitbull, Jessica Sanchez, Drea de Matteo, Andy Milonakis, Brittany Furlan and others.

“On top of our wide distribution and reach across YouTube, Facebook and other partners, Piksel helps drive our business forward from a unified platform while also syndicating our content,” said Adrian Sexton, interim president & COO of Endemol Beyond USA. “With the roll-out of our premium networks – ICON and upcoming SMASHER and LOOKSY networks – GetBeyond.US streamlines our consumer experience with strong branding, promotion and distribution.”

Piksel’s Live Streaming and Monitoring Center will support Endemol Beyond USA.