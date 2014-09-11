Endemol Beyond’s Keenan: That’s ‘PCN,’ Not ‘MCN’ #NextTV

Santa Clara, Calif. — Will Keenan, president of Endemol Beyond, says he doesn’t see the company he leads, the digital arm of global content company Endemol, as a multichannel network (MCN) as they have been known.

“We’re a PCN [premiere content network],” said Keenan during a keynote Q&A with B&C’s programming and digital media editor Dan Holloway Thursday at Next TV Summit & Expo, alluding to the big-name partnerships the company has, such as those with Pitbull and Michelle Phan, for premium content.

The exec also used the term PTN, premiere talent network. “Words sometimes take on different meanings, or they get over-used or they’re out of fashion,” he said, adding, “I don’t think [MCN is] a bad word.”