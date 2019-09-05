End of the Road for ‘The Detour’ on TBS

The Detour, an offbeat family comedy from Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, will not see another season on TBS. Season four debuted June 18.

TBS describes the show as “an all-too-honest look at the family dynamic.”

Season four saw the wildly dysfunctional Parker family on an epic worldwide search for their runaway teen daughter, Delilah. Their adventures saw them everywhere from Tibet to Paraguay.

The cast includes Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll.

Jones and Bee are married. Bee hosts Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS.

Besides Jones and Bee, The Detour is executive produced by Brennan Shroff, Chad Carter, Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev.