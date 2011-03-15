Encore to Air Jerry Lewis Doc
Encore has a present for fans of Jerry Lewis, who celebrates
his 85th birdhtday March 16--a new documentary on the life of the iconic screen
and TV comic.
Scheduled for a late summer debut, the documentary has been
three years in the making from producer/director Gregg Barson (Phylllis Diller
bio "Goodnight, We love You").
Barson has been filming Lewis in concert and has gotten
access to his personal personial archives as well. "Watch and see
how a crazy man made his living," said Lewis in a statement about the project.
Encore points out the Lewis' impact on the business
continues with three of his films slated for remakes: The Bellboy, Cinderfella, and The Family Jewels.
