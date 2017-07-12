‘Empire,’ ‘Star’ Swap Characters on Premiere Night

Music-driven dramas Empire and Star will mix and match during a special event on Fox Wednesday, Sept. 27. The night begins with the season four premiere of Empire at 8 p.m. and the season two premiere of Star at 9. Star star Queen Latifah appears on Empire, while Empire’s Jussie Smollett turns up on Star.

On Empire, at the brink of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary, Lucious is making his first public appearance since the explosion in Las Vegas. Demi Moore guest stars as Lucious’ nurse.

On Star, the girls, with Queen Latifah’s Carlotta as their manager, continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Empire was created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and is executive produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri.

Star is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators and executive producers. Pamela Oas Williams is an executive producer and Karin Gist is an exec producer and the showrunner.