‘Empire’s Lee Daniels Signs Multiyear Overall Deal With Twentieth Century Fox TV

Lee Daniels, cocreator and executive producer of Fox’s breakout hit Empire, agreed to a multiyear deal Monday with Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Under the deal, Daniels will continue his role with Empire, as well as develop, write, direct and supervise projects for the studio under his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner.

“Lee Daniels has a gift for telling authentic, provocative stories that are both truthful and wildly entertaining,” said Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman in a joint statement. “His casting instincts are incredible, whether he is discovering tomorrow’s stars or attracting the most accomplished performers to his projects. As a director, he elevates world class material to even greater heights, balancing heart-wrenching poignancy with surprising moments of levity that are over the top and fun. Quite simply, we love working with this inspired storyteller, and this deal is about extending and deepening our relationship.”

Daniels, along with fellow executive producers Danny Strong, Ilene Chaiken, Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, helped guide Empire as it became the highest-rated broadcast drama in seven years.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue my relationship with Dana and Gary, and the rest of the Fox team,” said Daniels. “I’m looking forward to developing content and finding alternative voices for both in front of and behind the camera.”

Daniels won acclaim for his work in feature films such as Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Precious: Based On The Novel Push By Sapphire and Monster’s Ball.