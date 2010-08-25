Emmys To Stream Live Backstage Show

Click here for more 2010 Emmys coverage

NBC.com and Emmys.com are partnering with Ustream.com to

produce Backstage Live @ the Emmys,

where cameras will capture candid moments from stars as they prepare to take

the stage at the Awards, NBC announced Wednesday. The show will stream live on the three sites simultaneously

to the on-air NBC broadcast of the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.

PT/8 p.m. ET.

The show will also feature the "thank you" camera, where

Emmy winners will be able to continue their speeches after the pit orchestra

has cued them off the stage.

"NBC.com is excited to

be working with all of our creative partners to enhance the audience's viewing

experience with unique and exclusive content," said Stephen Andrade, senior vice

president of digital development and general manager of NBC.com. "The live

streaming coverage of ‘The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards' will give fans

V.I.P. access to the biggest night in television."

Backstage is

produced by David Neal, who most recently produced the Opening Ceremony during

NBC's coverage of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver.

The cameras will also capture stars as they arrive on the

red carpet starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.