Emmys To Stream Live Backstage Show
NBC.com and Emmys.com are partnering with Ustream.com to
produce Backstage Live @ the Emmys,
where cameras will capture candid moments from stars as they prepare to take
the stage at the Awards, NBC announced Wednesday. The show will stream live on the three sites simultaneously
to the on-air NBC broadcast of the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
PT/8 p.m. ET.
The show will also feature the "thank you" camera, where
Emmy winners will be able to continue their speeches after the pit orchestra
has cued them off the stage.
"NBC.com is excited to
be working with all of our creative partners to enhance the audience's viewing
experience with unique and exclusive content," said Stephen Andrade, senior vice
president of digital development and general manager of NBC.com. "The live
streaming coverage of ‘The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards' will give fans
V.I.P. access to the biggest night in television."
Backstage is
produced by David Neal, who most recently produced the Opening Ceremony during
NBC's coverage of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver.
The cameras will also capture stars as they arrive on the
red carpet starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.
