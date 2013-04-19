Emmys Reverse Long-Form Acting Rule Change

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Board of

Governors has reversed a March 2012 decision to consolidate the outstanding

lead and supporting acting categories for miniseries and movies.

The total number of long-form acting categories was due to

be reduced from four to two in 2013. The reversal means this year, as last

year, there will be separate categories for lead and supporting actors and

actresses in a miniseries or movie.

"In the ensuing year, long-form production has

increased," the Academy said in a statement Thursday night. "Based on

the unanticipated resurgence of television miniseries and movies, the Board

voted tonight to reverse the consolidation, thereby reinstating the long-form

lead and supporting categories in the 65th Emmy Awards competition."

This year's Emmy Awards take place on Sunday,

Sept. 22 and air on CBS.