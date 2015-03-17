Emmys: ‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘Glee,’ ‘Shameless’ Eligible for Comedy Awards

A trio of hour-long series will be allowed to enter in this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards as comedies.

The TV Academy said on Tuesday that The CW’s Jane the Virgin, Fox’s Glee and Showtime’s Shameless have won their appeal in front of The Academy’s newly created Industry Panel and are now eligible for awards in the comedy category. A two-thirds vote of the Industry Panel was required to reach each decision.

Earlier this year, The Academy announced a slew of rule changes for this year’s Emmys, which included defining all series that were 30-minutes or less as comedies and anything longer as a drama. In announcing the rule changes, The Academy stated that shows would be able to petition the Industry Panel to be allowed to enter in another category.

Each of these three series will compete in the comedy category for all other awards, including performer, writer and director.

The Emmys will air live on Fox Sept. 20. Nominations will be announced July 16.