Emmys Extend Broadcast Deal Through 2018

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has extended

its contract with the Big Four broadcast networks to televise the Primetime

Emmy Awards through 2018. The networks will pay a licensee fee of at least

$8.25 million for the program, with a guaranteed $66 million over the course of

the deal.

The Emmys will continue a "wheel rotation," beginning with

Fox for the 2011 telecast and continuing with ABC, CBS and NBC. Mark Burnett

will executive produce the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, to air

Sunday, Sept. 18 on Fox.

"We thank Ken Ziffren for his leadership, as well as

all those involved from both the Television Academy and the broadcast networks

in bringing the negotiations to this successful conclusion," said Television

Academy Chairman and CEO John Shaffner. "We are excited about the

continued collaboration with our broadcast partners, and look forward to

working with Fox and -- for the first time-- with Mark Burnett on this year's

telecast."

The number and categories of on-air awards remains unchanged

for 2011, but the agreement states each network broadcasting the Emmys may

review the award categories and manner of presentation of the awards.