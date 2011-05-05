Emmys Extend Broadcast Deal Through 2018
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has extended
its contract with the Big Four broadcast networks to televise the Primetime
Emmy Awards through 2018. The networks will pay a licensee fee of at least
$8.25 million for the program, with a guaranteed $66 million over the course of
the deal.
The Emmys will continue a "wheel rotation," beginning with
Fox for the 2011 telecast and continuing with ABC, CBS and NBC. Mark Burnett
will executive produce the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, to air
Sunday, Sept. 18 on Fox.
"We thank Ken Ziffren for his leadership, as well as
all those involved from both the Television Academy and the broadcast networks
in bringing the negotiations to this successful conclusion," said Television
Academy Chairman and CEO John Shaffner. "We are excited about the
continued collaboration with our broadcast partners, and look forward to
working with Fox and -- for the first time-- with Mark Burnett on this year's
telecast."
The number and categories of on-air awards remains unchanged
for 2011, but the agreement states each network broadcasting the Emmys may
review the award categories and manner of presentation of the awards.
