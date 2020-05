Emmys 2016: Complete List of Winners

Related: Amid Challenge By ‘O.J.’, HBO Retains Emmys Crown

Los Angeles -- TV's biggest night came to a close Sunday with some familiar faces and even a few surprises.

Take a look at the complete list of winners for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards below:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

LOUIE ANDERSON as Christine Baskets, Baskets

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

AZIZ ANSARI and ALAN YANG for Master Of None

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

KATE MCKINNON as various characters on NBC's Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

JILL SOLOWAY for AMAZON's Transparent

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS as Selina Meyer in HBO's Veep

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

JEFFREY TAMBOR as Maura Pfefferman in Amazon's Transparent

OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

NBC's The Voice

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

D.V. DEVINCENTIS for FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

REGINA KING as Terri Lacroix in ABC's American Crime

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

SUSANNE BIER for The Night Manager

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

STERLING K. BROWN as Christopher Darden in FX Networks' The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

SARAH PAULSON as Marcia Clark FX Networks' The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

COURTNEY B. VANCE as Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

SHERLOCK: THE ABOMINABLE BRIDE (MASTERPIECE)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

PATTON OSWALT for Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

THOMAS KAIL and ALEX RUDZINSKI for Grease: Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

KEY & PEELE

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

DAVID BENIOFF and D.B. WEISS for Game Of Thrones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

MAGGIE SMITH as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham for PBS' Downton Abbey

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK for HBO's Game Of Thrones

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

BEN MENDELSOHN as Danny Rayburn in Bloodline

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

RAMI MALEK as Elliot in Mr. Robot

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

TATIANA MASLANY as Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, M.K., Krystal in Orphan Black

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

HBO's Veep

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

HBO's Game of Thrones