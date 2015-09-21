Emmys 2015: 'Daily Show' Exits on High Note With 3 Wins

Emmys 2015: It's a Golden Age for TV, But Not So Much for Broadcast

Emmys 2015: HBO Racks Up 14 Awards

The Daily Show, which ended its run last month, won big at this year's Primetime Emmys taking home three statues Sunday evening.

Jon Stewart took the stage to accept the award for outstanding variety talk series. "To everybody on television, I just want to tell you, cling to it as long as you can," he joked. "It is a barren wasteland out there."

"Thank you so very much," he continued, "you will never have to see me again."

Comedy Central's long-running staple also won for outstanding directing for a variety series and outstanding writing in a comedy series.