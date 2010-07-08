Emmys 2010: Broadcast Resurgence in Primetime Emmy Nominations

Emmys2010: Complete Coverage from B&C

After several years of being

overshadowed by cable, broadcast television has re-established itself as a

contender at the Emmys, television's premiere kudo-fest.

The healthy showing for broadcast

series (cable still dominates the made-for-TV movie and miniseries categories),

is owed in large part to new series including Fox's pop culture phenom Glee and ABC's smart new comedy Modern Family. CBS' The Good Wife also received multiple nods, including outstanding

drama and outstanding actress for Julianna Margulies and supporting actress

nods for Archie

Panjabi and Christine Baranski.

Glee

netted 19 nominations in all, more than any other series and second only to

HBO's ten-hour World War II miniseries The

Pacific, which received 24, including outstanding miniseries and

nominations for writing, directing and editing, but no acting nods. AMC's Mad Men received 17 nominations while 30 Rock and Modern Family netted 15 and 14, respectively.

Broadcast had a particularly good

showing in the comedy categories where Glee

and Modern Family will compete with

perennial nominees The Office and 30 Rock as well as HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Showtime's Nurse Jackie.

Broadcast television swept the

outstanding supporting actor and actress in a comedy series categories.

Supporting actor nods went to Glee's

Chris Colfer, Modern Family's Jesse

Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men). And the supporting

actress nominees are Glee's Jane

Lynch (who steals every scene she's in), Modern

Family's Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, Saturday

Night Live's Kristen Wiig, 30 Rock's

Jane Krakowski and Holland Taylor (Two

And a Half Men).

Alec Baldwin, Steve Carrell and Jim Parsons

(Big Bang Theory) are on the

outstanding actor in a comedy short list with Curb's Larry David (who scored a nod for playing himself) and Monk's Tony Shalhoub. So is first-time

nominee Matthew Morrison for his work on Glee.

His cast-mate Lea Michele was nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy

where she'll compete against Emmy darling Tina Fey as well as Amy Poehler

(NBC's Parks and Recreation), Edie

Falco (Nurse Jackie), Toni Collette

(Showtime's The United States of Tara)

and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New

Adventures of Old Christine).

Louis-Dreyfus and Shalhoub are among

several actors who received nods for shows that ended last season. Matthew Fox

of ABC's Lost scored his first

nomination for outstanding actor in a drama. And Connie Britton and Kyle

Chandler were both nominated for lead roles in the NBC drama Friday Night Lights.

Lost also scored an inevitable nomination for outstanding drama.

But it will have an uphill climb to take home the statuette with competition

from HBO's True Blood, Showtime's Dexter, CBS' The Good Wife and AMC's Mad

Men and Breaking Bad. True Blood, Breaking Bad and Dexter had particularly strong seasons.

And Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston - who has

won two consecutive Emmys for outstanding actor in a drama - received nods. Mad Men's Jon Hamm and House's Hugh Laurie round out the field.

Fox's

Lost cast-mates Terry O'Quinn and

Michael Emerson received nods in the supporting actor in a drama category where

they face Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Mad Men's John Slattery, Andre Braugher

from TNT's Men of a Certain Age and

Martin Short from FX's Damages.

Veteran

actress Sharon Gless received a nod for supporting actress in a drama on USA's Burn Notice. She faces The Good Wife's Panjabi and Baranski as

well as Mad Men's Christina Hendricks

and Elisabeth Moss and Rose Byrne from Damages.

There

were no surprises in the reality competition category with perennial winner The Amazing Race getting another nod

along with Fox's American Idol, ABC's

Dancing with the Stars, Bravo's Top Chef and Lifetime's Project Runway.

Nominated

hosts are Race's Phil Keoghan, Idol's Ryan Seacrest, Dancing with the Stars' Tom Bergeron, Runway's Heidi Klum and Survivor's Jeff Probst.

Lifetime's

Georgia O'Keeffe biopic pulled in nine nods including made-for-TV movie and

outstanding actress for Joan Allen, who played the iconic artist.

And

Conan O'Brien may get the last laugh on Emmy night. The ousted Tonight Show host is nominated in the

outstanding variety, music or comedy series category, while The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the show

that preceded and followed it, is not. O'Brien's Tonight Show will compete against Comedy Central's The Colbert Report and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and Saturday Night Live.

The 62nd Annual

Primetime Emmy Awards

will be broadcast live Aug. 29 on NBC. Jimmy Fallon is master of

ceremonies.

Click

