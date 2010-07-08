Emmys 2010: Broadcast Resurgence in Primetime Emmy Nominations
After several years of being
overshadowed by cable, broadcast television has re-established itself as a
contender at the Emmys, television's premiere kudo-fest.
The healthy showing for broadcast
series (cable still dominates the made-for-TV movie and miniseries categories),
is owed in large part to new series including Fox's pop culture phenom Glee and ABC's smart new comedy Modern Family. CBS' The Good Wife also received multiple nods, including outstanding
drama and outstanding actress for Julianna Margulies and supporting actress
nods for Archie
Panjabi and Christine Baranski.
Glee
netted 19 nominations in all, more than any other series and second only to
HBO's ten-hour World War II miniseries The
Pacific, which received 24, including outstanding miniseries and
nominations for writing, directing and editing, but no acting nods. AMC's Mad Men received 17 nominations while 30 Rock and Modern Family netted 15 and 14, respectively.
Broadcast had a particularly good
showing in the comedy categories where Glee
and Modern Family will compete with
perennial nominees The Office and 30 Rock as well as HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Showtime's Nurse Jackie.
Broadcast television swept the
outstanding supporting actor and actress in a comedy series categories.
Supporting actor nods went to Glee's
Chris Colfer, Modern Family's Jesse
Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men). And the supporting
actress nominees are Glee's Jane
Lynch (who steals every scene she's in), Modern
Family's Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, Saturday
Night Live's Kristen Wiig, 30 Rock's
Jane Krakowski and Holland Taylor (Two
And a Half Men).
Alec Baldwin, Steve Carrell and Jim Parsons
(Big Bang Theory) are on the
outstanding actor in a comedy short list with Curb's Larry David (who scored a nod for playing himself) and Monk's Tony Shalhoub. So is first-time
nominee Matthew Morrison for his work on Glee.
His cast-mate Lea Michele was nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy
where she'll compete against Emmy darling Tina Fey as well as Amy Poehler
(NBC's Parks and Recreation), Edie
Falco (Nurse Jackie), Toni Collette
(Showtime's The United States of Tara)
and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New
Adventures of Old Christine).
Louis-Dreyfus and Shalhoub are among
several actors who received nods for shows that ended last season. Matthew Fox
of ABC's Lost scored his first
nomination for outstanding actor in a drama. And Connie Britton and Kyle
Chandler were both nominated for lead roles in the NBC drama Friday Night Lights.
Lost also scored an inevitable nomination for outstanding drama.
But it will have an uphill climb to take home the statuette with competition
from HBO's True Blood, Showtime's Dexter, CBS' The Good Wife and AMC's Mad
Men and Breaking Bad. True Blood, Breaking Bad and Dexter had particularly strong seasons.
And Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston - who has
won two consecutive Emmys for outstanding actor in a drama - received nods. Mad Men's Jon Hamm and House's Hugh Laurie round out the field.
Fox's
Lost cast-mates Terry O'Quinn and
Michael Emerson received nods in the supporting actor in a drama category where
they face Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, Mad Men's John Slattery, Andre Braugher
from TNT's Men of a Certain Age and
Martin Short from FX's Damages.
Veteran
actress Sharon Gless received a nod for supporting actress in a drama on USA's Burn Notice. She faces The Good Wife's Panjabi and Baranski as
well as Mad Men's Christina Hendricks
and Elisabeth Moss and Rose Byrne from Damages.
There
were no surprises in the reality competition category with perennial winner The Amazing Race getting another nod
along with Fox's American Idol, ABC's
Dancing with the Stars, Bravo's Top Chef and Lifetime's Project Runway.
Nominated
hosts are Race's Phil Keoghan, Idol's Ryan Seacrest, Dancing with the Stars' Tom Bergeron, Runway's Heidi Klum and Survivor's Jeff Probst.
Lifetime's
Georgia O'Keeffe biopic pulled in nine nods including made-for-TV movie and
outstanding actress for Joan Allen, who played the iconic artist.
And
Conan O'Brien may get the last laugh on Emmy night. The ousted Tonight Show host is nominated in the
outstanding variety, music or comedy series category, while The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the show
that preceded and followed it, is not. O'Brien's Tonight Show will compete against Comedy Central's The Colbert Report and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and Saturday Night Live.
The 62nd Annual
Primetime Emmy Awards
will be broadcast live Aug. 29 on NBC. Jimmy Fallon is master of
ceremonies.
