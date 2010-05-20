Emmys 2010: Academy Grants Eligibility to Extended 'Lost' Finale

Emmys: Complete Coverage from B&C

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Board of Governors

approved a number of rules and procedural changes for the 2010 Primetime

Emmy Awards on Wednesday night. The most significant change enables

the extended two-and-a-half hour series finale of

Lost (airing May 23) to be considered for best primetime drama

series.

Past rules had limited submission of extended length episodes

to twice the normal running time, or two hours for a standard primetime

drama.

The Academy also revealed three other rules changes: Makeup

achievements in nonfiction programming are now eligible for the Makeup

For a Single-Camera Series Emmy. Likewise, hair in nonfiction programs

can be eligible for the Hair For a Single-Camera category.

Previously both categories limited eligibility to hair or makeup work

in a single episode of a drama or comedy.

In the TD Cam For a Series Emmy, half-hour and hour or longer shows will

have nominations proportional to the number of submissions for each.

In prior years, the top five vote getters received nominations,

regardless of length.

Finally, hanging episodes will now be permitted to be webcast for Emmy

consideration prior to their actual telecast if that telecast occurs

after the submission period had closed. Previously eligible episodes

had to be presented on the same platform that qualified

the series.