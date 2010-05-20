Emmys 2010: Academy Grants Eligibility to Extended 'Lost' Finale
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Board of Governors
approved a number of rules and procedural changes for the 2010 Primetime
Emmy Awards on Wednesday night. The most significant change enables
the extended two-and-a-half hour series finale of
Lost (airing May 23) to be considered for best primetime drama
series.
Past rules had limited submission of extended length episodes
to twice the normal running time, or two hours for a standard primetime
drama.
The Academy also revealed three other rules changes: Makeup
achievements in nonfiction programming are now eligible for the Makeup
For a Single-Camera Series Emmy. Likewise, hair in nonfiction programs
can be eligible for the Hair For a Single-Camera category.
Previously both categories limited eligibility to hair or makeup work
in a single episode of a drama or comedy.
In the TD Cam For a Series Emmy, half-hour and hour or longer shows will
have nominations proportional to the number of submissions for each.
In prior years, the top five vote getters received nominations,
regardless of length.
Finally, hanging episodes will now be permitted to be webcast for Emmy
consideration prior to their actual telecast if that telecast occurs
after the submission period had closed. Previously eligible episodes
had to be presented on the same platform that qualified
the series.
