Emmy Winners With the ‘Most’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus of HBO’s Veep is poised to break a number of Emmy records with a win for best female comedy performance. A sixth consecutive win for Louis-Dreyfus would set a category record for the most consecutive wins.
The win would also be Louis-Dreyfus’ eighth Emmy, tying Cloris Leachman for the most Emmys won by a female performer. Finally, a Dreyfus win would also give her six Emmy wins for her performance as Selina Meyer in Veep, the most Emmys ever for a performer playing the same role in the same series.
On the nominations front, Saturday Night Live’s 22 nominations set a record for the most nominations for a variety program in a single year, while BBC America’s Planet Earth II tied a record among nonfiction/reality programs with 10, according to the Television Academy.
— R. Thomas Umstead
MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR A PROGRAM:
Saturday Night Live: 231
(new record in 2017)
ER: 124
Cheers: 117
MOST EMMYS WON BY INDIVIDUALS:
Sheila Nevins: 30
Edward J. Greene: 21
James L. Brooks: 20
MOST EMMYS WON BY A MALE PERFORMER:
Edward Asner: 7
Carl Reiner: 6 (as performer)
Tim Conway: 6
Art Carney: 6
MOST EMMYS WON BY A FEMALE PERFORMER:
Cloris Leachman: 8
Mary Tyler Moore: 7
Allison Janney: 7
☛ Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 7 (as performer)
MOST EMMYS WON BY A PERFORMER, SAME ROLE, SAME SERIES:
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown): 5
Don Knotts (The Andy Griffith Show): 5
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep): 5 (tied record in 2016)
MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES:
☛ Game of Thrones: 38 (new record in 2016)
MOST EMMYS WON BY A MINISERIES:
John Adams (2008): 13
MOST EMMYS WON BY A TELEVISION MOVIE:
Eleanor and Franklin (1976): 11
Behind the Candelabra (2013): 11
MOST EMMYS WON IN A SINGLE YEAR BY A NETWORK:
CBS (1974): 44
MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES IN ITS FIRST SEASON:
The West Wing (2000): 9
MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES IN A SINGLE SEASON:
Game of Thrones (2015 and 2016): 12
MOST EMMY WINS AS BEST DRAMA SERIES:
Hill Street Blues: 4
L.A. Law: 4
The West Wing: 4
Mad Men: 4
MOST EMMY WINS AS BESTCOMEDY SERIES:
Frasier: 5
Modern Family: 5
MOST PROGRAM NOMINATIONS IN A SINGLE AWARDS YEAR
COMEDY SERIES
30 Rock (2009): 22 nominations
Most in 2017: Veep — 17 nominations
DRAMA SERIES
NYPD Blue (1994): 27 nominations
Most in 2017: Westworld — 22 Nominations
MINISERIES/LIMITED SERIES
Roots (1977): 37 nominations
Most in 2017: Feud: Bette and Joan — 18 nominations
MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE
Eleanor and Franklin (1976): 17
Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years (1977): 17
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2007): 17
Grey Gardens (2009): 17
Most in 2017: Sherlock: The Lying
Detective (Masterpiece) — 4
The Wizard of Lies — 4
VARIETY PROGRAM
Saturday Night Live (2017): 22 nominations (new record)
NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAM
Dancing With The Stars (2009): 10
American Idol (2011): 10
The Voice (2014): 10
☛ Most in 2017: Planet Earth II — 10 nominations (tied record)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.