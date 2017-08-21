Emmy Winners With the ‘Most’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus of HBO’s Veep is poised to break a number of Emmy records with a win for best female comedy performance. A sixth consecutive win for Louis-Dreyfus would set a category record for the most consecutive wins.

The win would also be Louis-Dreyfus’ eighth Emmy, tying Cloris Leachman for the most Emmys won by a female performer. Finally, a Dreyfus win would also give her six Emmy wins for her performance as Selina Meyer in Veep, the most Emmys ever for a performer playing the same role in the same series.

On the nominations front, Saturday Night Live’s 22 nominations set a record for the most nominations for a variety program in a single year, while BBC America’s Planet Earth II tied a record among nonfiction/reality programs with 10, according to the Television Academy.

— R. Thomas Umstead

MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR A PROGRAM:

Saturday Night Live: 231

(new record in 2017)

ER: 124

Cheers: 117

MOST EMMYS WON BY INDIVIDUALS:

Sheila Nevins: 30

Edward J. Greene: 21

James L. Brooks: 20

MOST EMMYS WON BY A MALE PERFORMER:

Edward Asner: 7

Carl Reiner: 6 (as performer)

Tim Conway: 6

Art Carney: 6

MOST EMMYS WON BY A FEMALE PERFORMER:

Cloris Leachman: 8

Mary Tyler Moore: 7

Allison Janney: 7

☛ Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 7 (as performer)

MOST EMMYS WON BY A PERFORMER, SAME ROLE, SAME SERIES:

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown): 5

Don Knotts (The Andy Griffith Show): 5

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep): 5 (tied record in 2016)

MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES:

☛ Game of Thrones: 38 (new record in 2016)

MOST EMMYS WON BY A MINISERIES:

John Adams (2008): 13

MOST EMMYS WON BY A TELEVISION MOVIE:

Eleanor and Franklin (1976): 11

Behind the Candelabra (2013): 11

MOST EMMYS WON IN A SINGLE YEAR BY A NETWORK:

CBS (1974): 44

MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES IN ITS FIRST SEASON:

The West Wing (2000): 9

MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES IN A SINGLE SEASON:

Game of Thrones (2015 and 2016): 12

MOST EMMY WINS AS BEST DRAMA SERIES:

Hill Street Blues: 4

L.A. Law: 4

The West Wing: 4

Mad Men: 4

MOST EMMY WINS AS BESTCOMEDY SERIES:

Frasier: 5

Modern Family: 5

MOST PROGRAM NOMINATIONS IN A SINGLE AWARDS YEAR

COMEDY SERIES

30 Rock (2009): 22 nominations

Most in 2017: Veep — 17 nominations

DRAMA SERIES

NYPD Blue (1994): 27 nominations

Most in 2017: Westworld — 22 Nominations

MINISERIES/LIMITED SERIES

Roots (1977): 37 nominations

Most in 2017: Feud: Bette and Joan — 18 nominations

MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Eleanor and Franklin (1976): 17

Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years (1977): 17

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2007): 17

Grey Gardens (2009): 17

Most in 2017: Sherlock: The Lying

Detective (Masterpiece) — 4

The Wizard of Lies — 4

VARIETY PROGRAM

Saturday Night Live (2017): 22 nominations (new record)

NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing With The Stars (2009): 10

American Idol (2011): 10

The Voice (2014): 10

☛ Most in 2017: Planet Earth II — 10 nominations (tied record)