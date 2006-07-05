Emmy Production Team Named

Renato Basile and Academy and Emmy Awards veteran Michael B. Seligman will produce the 58th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards Aug. 27 on NBC.

Executive producers Ken Ehrlich and Jeff Ross have also named Danette Herman as coordinating producer and executive in charge of talent.

Basile, with Ken Ehrlich Prods. since 1988 as producer, associate producer and executive in charge of production, has credits that include 14 Grammy Awards, as well as numerous event specials.

Seligman, specializing in live worldwide broadcasts, has more than 300 major events to his credit, including 17 years as producer and supervising producer of the Emmys and as associate, supervising and executive producer of the past 29 Academy Awards telecasts.

Herman has been associated with the Emmys production team for 18 years and has also been involved in 30 Oscar shows and 28 Kennedy Center Honors, among others.