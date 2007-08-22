Emmy Awards Announce Presenters

The 59th Primetime Emmy Awards confirmed its award presenters, executive producer Ken Ehrlich announced Wednesday.

Presenters include actresses Kate Walsh, Hayden Panettiere, Katherine Heigl and Patricia Heaton and actors Steve Carell, Kyle Chandler, Kelsey Grammer, Jimmy Smits, Jon Stewart and Kiefer Sutherland, as well as Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, Adrian Grenier and Jeremy Piven from HBO series Entourage.

Fox will broadcast the awards live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 16 (8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET live/ PT tape-delayed.) The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest of American Idol.