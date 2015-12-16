Emma Bowen Foundation Seeks New Fellows

The Emma Bowen Foundation for Minority Interests in Media, which promotes career opportunities for "diverse storytellers and media professionals" with the help of its corporate sponsors, is looking for new candidates for its media career path program.

The foundation provides "students of color with multi-year paid internships at some of the nation’s leading media companies."

The foundation says it will be accepting fellowship applications through May, but suggests priority consideration will go to those submitted soon (by Jan. 8).

The fellowships focus on "scholastic achievement, direct work experience and professional development."

Bowen partners include major cable operators, broadcasters and programmers.