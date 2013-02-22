Emily Spivey Inks Two-Year Overall Deal With 20th TV

Up All Night creator Emily Spivey has signed a two-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Spivey, who left the floundering NBC comedy last month, will work on current series as well as develop new projects for the studio. She will co-executive produce Fox's upcoming animated series Murder Police.

Spivey was previously a writer/producer for another NBC comedy, Parks and Recreation, and was also a writing supervisor on Saturday Night Live. She has also worked on King of the Hill and MADtv.