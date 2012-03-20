Emiliano Saccone Named MundoFox President
Fox
International Channels (FIC) and RCN Television Group announced Tuesday
that Emiliano Saccone will be president of their upcoming Spanish-language network, MundoFox.
Saccone
will oversee the broadcast network and its programming, acquisitions,
affiliate relations and production; in addition to being be tasked with
growing MundoFox's ratings and reach. Saccone spent the past 13 years at
FIC, most recently as president of entertainment and executive VP of
content.
"We
are delighted to have Emiliano on board as the President of MundoFox,"
said Hernan Lopez, President and CEO of FIC. "His excellent track record
of innovation in production, marketing and programming, as well as his
solid commercial instincts, will prove invaluable to the success of our
new network. Interest in MundoFox has been very high thus far and
Emiliano, who has been involved in MundoFox since its conception, is
already working full speed towards the launch."
Saccone
added: "I am thrilled to be spearheading this exciting new venture.
It's a wonderful opportunity to continue to work with this dynamic
international company and provide one-of-a-kind entertainment for the
growing U.S. Hispanic viewer. I am looking forward to building a network
that delivers quality content to an underserved audience."
MundoFox,
a joint venture between FIC and RCN Television Group, is set to launch
this fall. Earlier this month, FIC announced that it had secured
affiliates in 20 DMAs for its new Hispanic broadcast network,
representing over 40% of U.S. Hispanic households.
