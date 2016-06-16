Emeril Lagasse Stars in Amazon Series ‘Eat the World’

Amazon original docuseries Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse will premiere on Prime Video Sept. 2 in the U.S. The series follows the popular chef and some of his accomplished colleagues, including Mario Batali (The Chew), Nancy Silverton (Hell’s Kitchen) and Marcus Samuelsson (Chopped), as they join Lagasse on what Amazon calls “a global culinary journey to their favorite destinations.”

There are six 30-minute episodes.

“Eat the World is more than just a travel or cooking show, it’s a heartwarming look at Emeril and his relationship with his friends, as he learns about new foods and cultures,” said Conrad Riggs, head of unscripted, Amazon Studios. “Prime members will get an inside look at incredible destinations and unbelievable cuisine with one of the world’s most respected chefs.”

Each episode sees Lagasse and a master chef pal visit a different country, including China with Batali, Spain with Jose Andres and Sweden with Samuelsson.

Lagasse is an accomplished TV star and chef; his shows have included Emeril Live and The Emeril Lagasse Show.

Eat the Worldwith Emeril Lagasse is produced and created by Ugly Brothers Studios and executive produced by Lagasse, Tim and Mike Duffy, and Bill Pruitt (The Amazing Race, Deadliest Catch).