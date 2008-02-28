Emeril Lagasse Planning Green Reality Series for Planet Green

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, fresh off his media properties getting acquired by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, detailed plans for a new reality series, Emeril Green.

Emeril Green will air on Planet Green, the Discovery Communications-owned network set to launch this June, replacing Discovery Home Channel.

In the show, which will be filmed on location at Whole Foods Market stores, Lagasse will show viewers and guests how to cook healthy meals using seasonal ingredients. Whole Foods will play prominently in the series, with staff members helping Lagasse pick out ingredients.

"Since my early days as a chef, I've always been passionate about using the freshest quality ingredients from farmers, fisherman and ranchers," Lagasse said in a statement. "I try a little harder every day to think greener and be respectful of our environment and our resources. On Emeril Green, we'll unearth how easy and fun it is to cook with what's fresh, tasty and in-season and find smart ways to make each day a little greener for you and your family."

Lagasse’s presence has been downplayed on Food Network over the past few months as the network has sought to build around new talent. Emeril Live, his flagship show, was pushed out of primetime to 7 p.m., and the show will not be renewed when the current batch of new episodes runs out.

Lagasse will still tape The Essence of Emeril for Food, and he may appear in specials.

Lagasse sold his media assets to MSLO last week in a deal that could be worth as much as $70 million.

Emeril Green will air daily on Planet Green beginning in July. The series will be produced by Karen Katz, Lagasse’s longtime producer on Emeril Live.