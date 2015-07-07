Elodie Yung to Play Elektra in Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’

Elodie Yung has been cast to play Elektra in the Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil.

Yung, who starred in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, will appear as the ninja assassin in the second season of the series, which will bow on Netflix in 2016.

“After a worldwide search, we found in Elodie the perfect actress to embody both Elektra’s impressive and deadly physicality, as well as her psychological complexity,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television, in a statement.

Also joining Daredevil in season two is Jon Bernthal, who will play Frank Castle.

The series, from Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios, is executive produced by Doug Petrie, Marco Ramirez, Drew Goddard and Loeb.