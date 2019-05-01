Ellen Digital Network Adds Series Starring Lea Michele

Ellen DeGeneres’s Ellen Digital Network said it is creating a new series with Glee actress and singer Lea Michele.

At its NewFront presentation on Wednesday, The Ellen Digital Network said the new series will be called Well, Well, Well with Lea Michele, and will offer health tips and comedic takes on current trends.

It also announced a partnership with viral content creator Jay Shetty, who is creating snackable content for multiple platforms. The network is also developing a celebrity-driven series with Shetty.

Several current series will be returning to the Ellen Digital Network, including Momspaining with Kristen Bell for season three and second seasons of Fearless with Ashley Graham and The Buildup with Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri, known as the cousines.

Also in the works are projects featuring mom-preneur Ayesha Curry, viral star Kalen Allen, YouTube star Hannah Hart, Do Good Daniels with the Daniels family and a second season of Life’s First Evers with Jeannie, sponsored by Dove Ice Cream.

Meanwhile the Ellen’s Game of Games app has had over 1 million downloads during the game show’s second season on NBC. The app’s augmented reality Play Along Live feature is returning in fall and viewers who watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be able to win a $10,000 prize courtesy of Walmart.

“My digital studio is so fire, it’s lit… I can’t even,” said DeGeneres. “But I do know that just over the last two years, our slate of original programming has received over 1 billion organic views (and everyone knows organic is better). And we’re just getting started. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got this year.”

The Ellen Digital Network is part of Ellen Digital Ventures, created by DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Digital Networks in 2014.