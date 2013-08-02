Ellen DeGeneres to Host 2014 Oscars

Ellen DeGeneres will host the 86th Annual Academy

Awards, the comedian and talk show host announced on Twitter Friday.

It will be her second time helming the yearly kudoscast,

having previously hosted the 2007 ceremony. DeGeneres is currently host of an

eponymous daytime syndicated talk show from Warner Bros.

The Oscars air on Sunday, March 2 on ABC, and are being

executive produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron for the second consecutive

year.

"We are thrilled to have Ellen DeGeneres

host the Oscars," said Zadan and Meron. "As a longtime friend, we had

always hoped to find a project for us to do together and nothing could be more

exciting than teaming up to do the Oscars. There are few stars today who have

Ellen's gift for comedy, with her great warmth and humanity. She is beloved

everywhere and we expect that the audience at the Dolby Theatre, and in homes

around the globe, will be as excited by this news as we are."