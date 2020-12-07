Elizabeth Flores Named WCAU-WWSI Philadelphia VP of News

Elizabeth Flores has been named VP of News at WCAU and WWSI Philadelphia. The stations, known as NBC10 and Telemundo62, are part of NBCUniversal. She starts Jan. 11 and will report to Ric Harris, president and general manager of the stations.

Flores has been assistant news director at WABC New York since 2018. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at WTVJ-WSCV Miami, an NBC-Telemundo duopoly.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Elizabeth join our team as vice president of news,” said Harris. “She is an exceptional strategic news leader who embraces innovation in journalism and digital engagement across all platforms and in two languages. Her intimate knowledge and deep appreciation for the Hispanic community will also help us to strengthen our already strong storytelling capabilities for the Spanish-speaking audiences we proudly serve.”

Flores succeeds Anzio Williams, who was named senior VP of diversity, equality and inclusion for the NBC station group.

Flores grew up in Miami and is bilingual. “I’m so excited to join the NBC10 and Telemundo62 family. It will be a privilege to work with an exceptional team of journalists in both English and Spanish,” said Flores. “I am looking forward to getting to know the communities that we serve and making the city of Philadelphia my home.”