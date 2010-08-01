Elizabeth Edwards to Appear on Premiere of 'Nate Berkus Show'
Elizabeth Edwards, estranged wife of former presidential
candidate John Edwards, will sit down with Nate Berkus for a two-part interview
that will air during the Sept. 13 premiere week of Berkus' daytime
talker.
Edwards, a breast cancer survivor, endured a very public
break-up of her marriage when it was revealed that John Edwards had an affair
and fathered a child with another women.
Edwards will talk about about how she overcame those
difficulties and channeled her energy into her relationship with her children
and a new interior furnishing business; Chapel Hill-based Red Window.
Berkus and Edwards share an interest in interior design,
of course. Berkus is a protégé of Oprah Winfrey, having appeared
on her daytime talker as the resident dedsign expert since 2002. The Nate
Berkus Show has been cleared in 95% of the country, including all of the NBC
owned and operated stations. The strip is produced and distributed by Sony Pictures
Television and co-produced by Harpo Studios. Terry Murphy is the executive
producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.