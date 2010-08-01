Elizabeth Edwards to Appear on Premiere of 'Nate Berkus Show'

Elizabeth Edwards, estranged wife of former presidential

candidate John Edwards, will sit down with Nate Berkus for a two-part interview

that will air during the Sept. 13 premiere week of Berkus' daytime

talker.

Edwards, a breast cancer survivor, endured a very public

break-up of her marriage when it was revealed that John Edwards had an affair

and fathered a child with another women.

Edwards will talk about about how she overcame those

difficulties and channeled her energy into her relationship with her children

and a new interior furnishing business; Chapel Hill-based Red Window.

Berkus and Edwards share an interest in interior design,

of course. Berkus is a protégé of Oprah Winfrey, having appeared

on her daytime talker as the resident dedsign expert since 2002. The Nate

Berkus Show has been cleared in 95% of the country, including all of the NBC

owned and operated stations. The strip is produced and distributed by Sony Pictures

Television and co-produced by Harpo Studios. Terry Murphy is the executive

producer.