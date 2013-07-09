Elisabeth Hasselbeck Leaving 'The View' for Fox News

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is leaving The View, the network confirmed. Wednesday will be her last day on the ABC daytime talker.

Hasselbeck is leaving The View to join Fox News' morning talk show Fox & Friends, the network announced Tuesday. She will replace Gretchen Carlson, joining Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. Fox said Hasselbeck will start in mid-September. Carlson will anchor a new one-hour daytime program in the early fall.

"Elisabeth's warm and engaging personality made her a star on The View. She has proven to be an excellent conversationalist and I am certain she will make a great addition to our already successful morning franchise," said Fox News chairman & CEO Roger Ailes, in making the announcement.

Hasselbeck added, "I have been a long-time fan of Fox & Friends and am excited to be joining their team in September as it is an honor to call the Fox News Channel my new television home."

Her exit follows the previously announced departures of Joy

Behar and cocreator Barbara Walters (who will retire at the end of the 2013-14 season), leaving Sherri Shepherd and Whoopi Goldberg as the

lone remaining hosts. Earlier Tuesday, multiple reports stated that

Jenny McCarthy was in talks to replace Behar.

"For a decade, Elisabeth Hasselbeck has brought her passion and strong beliefs to The View. We watched her journey from newlywed to motherhood, an Emmy Award-winning talk show host, author, entrepreneur and activist. She stood behind her political views even if they were not the most popular opinions at the table never shying away from voicing a difficult question," said ABC in a statement. "We thank Elisabeth and wish her luck as she begins this new chapter of her career."

Added Walters: "When Elisabeth survived Survivor we wanted to make sure she would stay afloat. We have had 10 wonderful years with her and she will now be swimming in new waters. We will miss her and wish her everything good."