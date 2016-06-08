Eli Holzman Heads Up PactUS Board

PactUS, an association of independent production companies, has named its inaugural executive board of directors representing its 30-plus member companies. Prominent directors include All3Media America CEO Gregory Lipstone, Endemol Shine COO Ben Samek, Propagate Content founder /Co-CEO Howard Owens, Electus International Global Distribution President John Pollak, Punched in the Head owner Amelia D’Entrone, Hot Snakes Media founding partner Eric Evangelista, Talos Films Co-President Elli Hakami, 51 Minds COO Temple Williams and Pact CEO John McVay.

IPC Television CEO Eli Holzman is chairman. He was formerly president of Studio Lambert USA and All3Media America, and launched his own TV, feature film and mobile content shingle in January of this year.

“This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of this association,” said PactUS President David Lyle. “With this distinguished and extremely knowledgeable local group of inaugural directors and John, who has done a spectacular job in building Pact into such a major force in the U.K. content landscape, we will continue to grow and flourish.”

Launched in 2015, PactUS' member companies include Endemol Shine North America, All3Media America, Cineflix and October Films.