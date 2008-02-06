Eleo Hensleigh Joins ION Media Networks as Chief Marketing Officer

ION Media Networks named Eleo Hensleigh to the newly created post of chief marketing officer.

Hensleigh joins ION from Disney, where she had headed up marketing and branding for the TV and cable groups, including ABC, Disney Channel, Toon Disney, ABC Family, and SOAPnet.

Hensleigh, who will be based in New York, will head up all branding and marketing, including expanding qualitative and quantitative research.

ION, which is partly owned by NBC, operates a 60-station TV group; programs a block of kids’ shows for others, including NBC; and created a number of digital networks using its stations' digital-TV spectrum.