Electus Secures Commitments for 'Fashion Star' in Korea, Vietnam

Electus International has licensed the format for its reality series Fashion Star, securing local series commitments in Korea, Vietnam and optioning it to Endemol in India.

The format will air on SBS E! in Korea and VTV3 in Vietnam.

"Asia is an incredibly important market for Electus International, so I'm thrilled to announce that we're kicking off our push into local productions through series commitments of Fashion Star in Korea and Vietnam," said John Pollak, president of Electus International. "Fashion Star is a unique and compelling format that resonates universally as it fuses entertainment with commerce to build the next big fashion brand."

Earlier this year, Electus International closed a finished tape deal for Fashion Star to premiere across 20 countries in Asia through DIVA Universal.

In the U.S., Fashion Star airs on NBC and will premiere its second season next spring.